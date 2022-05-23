Fredericksburg Nationals fall 11-4 at Delmarva on Sunday

The Fredericksburg Nationals concluded the six-game set at Delmarva with an 11-4 loss Sunday. Leandro Emiliani had two hits including a home run in the finale.

Brendan Collins (2-1) suffered the loss on the mound for Fredericksburg after allowing six runs (six earned) in the third. Steven Williams had an RBI base hit, and Jacob Young reached base four times. Orlando Ribalta, Pedro Gonzalez and Jack Sinclair all carded scoreless appearances in relief. Ryan Long (1-1) earned the win for Delmarva out of the bullpen.

In conjunction with the Washington Nationals, the Fredericksburg Nationals have announced that three-time MLB All-Star and 2019 World Series MVP starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg will start Tuesday’s Fredericksburg Nationals game against the Salem Red Sox at Virginia Credit Union Stadium as part of a minor league rehab assignment.

Strasburg, the first overall pick of the Nationals in the 2009 draft, missed most of the 2021 season and underwent surgery in July of 2021 to alleviate neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome in his shoulder.

In 246 Major League games, Strasburg holds a record of 113-61, an ERA of 3.21, and has struck out over 1,700 batters in his career.

Limited $2 Taco Tuesday tickets are still available for the game, and you can purchase those at frednats.com.

First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm ET.

