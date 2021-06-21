Fishburne Military School hosting Sunday night baseball clinic, pickup games

Published Monday, Jun. 21, 2021, 2:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Fishburne Military School Baseball is sponsoring a Sunday Night Baseball Clinic/Pickup Game for ages 10-14 at Ridgeview Park.

Time: 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Dates: Sunday 6/27 and then Sundays in July: 7/11, 7/18, 7/25

Location: Ridgeview Park, Waynesboro

The clinic will feature skill work at the beginning and then a fast-paced coach pitch pickup game on the Little League field at Ridgeview Park next to the basketball courts.

Bring your own bat or bat to share. No sign up fee required.

Questions and to confirm attendance: email Steve Wilson, Fishburne Baseball head coach, at swilson@fishburne.org