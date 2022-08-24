Epilepsy, back to school topic of virtual presentation
The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia will offer a virtual update on Facebook on Thursday from 6-7 p.m.
The EpiEdu virtual education series topic will be “Back to School and Legislation.”
The Facebook presentation will feature neurologist Dr. Rahul Guha. He will discuss the best way for young epilepsy students to have a productive time at school.
The presentation will deal with issues such as simple academic measures to remedy epilepsy and touch on special plans for children with challenges.
Brie Gesick will also join the presentation to give the perspective of a successful student with epilepsy. Successful epilepsy heroes need to take their medications on time, need to lead a regular life and need plenty of rest. Not an ideal lifestyle for the average teenager. For epilepsy teens, this is their way of life.
Gesick and her family were instrumental in getting the Jamie and Brie Strong Act passed.
The Act, which became law July 1, 2022, has three provisions:
- School personnel who regularly interact with students must complete a Board of Education approved training every year
- Schools must carry a seizure action plan for students with a known seizure disorder
- A good Samaritan clause protects personnel from civil liability when providing seizure first aid
The locations for online courses and the seizure action plan will be part of the back-to-school information and more advice from Guha and Gesick.