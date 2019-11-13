 

EMU loses to Mary Washington

Published Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, 11:48 pm

emu sportsEMU started in a hole and never got out of it Tuesday night, dropping an 82-55 decision at home to Mary Washington.

The Runnin Royals (0-2) head to Ohio this weekend for the 2019 Shrine Tournament. EMU gets host Marietta Friday at 8:00pm, and then on Saturday will play either LaRoche or Mount St. Joseph.

Things started poorly against Mary Washington, with the Eagles getting a wide-open three pointer just eight seconds into play. Within two minutes, the Royals were in a 10-0 hole.

The margin grew to 16 points before back-to-back three pointers from freshman Deion Harwood (Goochland, Va./Goochland) trimmed it to 31-21. But that would be as close as EMU would get as Mary Washington closed the half on a 14-6 run to lead 45-27.

The Royals slowed UMW down a bit in the second half, but couldn’t muster the offense to make a comeback.

Freshman Syncere Harwood (Chesapeake, Va./Indian River) exploded for 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting after going scoreless in his first collegiate game on Saturday. The backup point guard added four rebounds a pair of steals. Harwood finished with nine points and four boards. Mizz Nyagwegwe (Norristown, Pa./Dock Mennonite) added nine counters on a trio of threes as the three players led EMU’s reserves to 34 of their team’s points.

Tim Jones (Forestville, Md./Central) led all players with four assists. Josh Whelan (Fort Defiance, Va./Fort Defiance) and Trajon Brown (Charles Town, W.V./Washington) each had five rebounds.

Anias Saunders led Mary Washington with 18 points while Drew Johnson was good for 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.



