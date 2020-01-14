Emory & Henry celebrates the work of women in civil rights

Emory & Henry College will hold a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Week of Awareness Jan. 18-26 in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The week is meant to bring the community together as Emory & Henry College consider the beauty of our differences, the challenges of treating one another with equity and the richness of shared experiences. The theme for the week is “Women in Civil Rights: Herstory”.

“The Annual MLK Day Convocation is a wonderful tradition for the Emory & Henry campus and local community. It’s an opportunity for us to celebrate the contributions of the Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many other giants of the civil rights movement,” said John Holloway, vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “I also realize the significance of these programs and events as we are introducing King to generations of young people who know little of him other than a holiday or a day-off from classes.”

The College will partner with the Appalachian Peace Education Center in their program and march on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m., College representatives will attend the 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Celebration at Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Va.

On Monday, Jan. 20 the MLK Day Keynote will be given at 10 a.m. by Rev. Sharon Bowers in the Kennedy~Reedy Theatre in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts on the Emory & Henry campus. The public is invited and the event will be broadcast on the College’s radio station, WEHC-FM, at wehcfm.com.

The public is also invited to the Annual Martin Luther King Jr Convocation, the production of a one-woman play, Fannie Lou Hamer Story, performed by Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye (www.womenshistory.org). The event begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Kennedy~Reedy Theatre at Emory & Henry’s McGlothlin Center.

Additional events are scheduled throughout the week for Emory & Henry College employees and students, as well as community members, including a day of service on Saturday, Jan. 25.

