Elaine Luria cosponsors bill to expand in-state tuition for student veterans

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) and Congressman Phil Roe, M.D. (TN-01) have introduced a bill to expand the availability of in-state tuition rates to student veterans regardless of when they were discharged from the military.

The Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017 (also known as the “Forever GI Bill”) allows eligible student veterans to use their Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits whenever they choose.

However, the Veterans’ Access, Choice, and Accountability Act of 2014 (also known as the “Choice Act”) requires that a public school provide in-state tuition and fee rates to student veterans using the Post 9/11 GI Bill only if they are within three years of their last discharge from active-duty.

This bill would remove the three-year post-discharge requirement so that student veterans can receive in-state tuition rates from public schools whenever they decide to use their Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits.

“I am proud to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to ensure student veterans are able to use their GI Bill benefits when they choose,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Investing in education creates lifelong advantages. Congress should keep finding ways to make it easier for our bravest men and women to continue their education.”

“Veterans volunteer to defend all fifty states and every United States territory, not just their own,” Congressman Roe said. “That’s why Congress acted in 2014 to allow student veterans using the Post 9/11 GI Bill within three years of leaving the military to receive the in-state tuition rate at the school of their choice, regardless of their residency status. Now that veterans can use their Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits whenever they choose thanks to the Forever GI Bill, veterans should also be able to benefit from in-state tuition rates whenever they choose. I am grateful to Rep. Luria for working with me on this bill to remove the three-year restriction, freeing student veterans to make choices about when and where to go to school without any barriers standing in their way.”

