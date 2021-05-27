Ed McKay appointed EVP, COO at Shentel

Published Thursday, May. 27, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shentel announced this week that Edward “Ed” H. McKay will be appointed to the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer.

McKay will be responsible for the leadership of the company’s entire integrated broadband business, including Shentel Cable, Shentel Business, Glo Fiber and Beam brands, and the Company’s tower portfolio.

McKay is a 25-year veteran of the telecommunications industry, with the past 17 years as part of Shentel’s management team. He most recently served the company as senior vice president for engineering and operations, where he has been responsible for delivering on Shentel’s growth strategy for fiber and fixed wireless broadband businesses, while also maintaining a remarkable fiber-rich network to support the company’s cable and wireline businesses.

He has also been critical to the successful sale and transition of the company’s wireless affiliate business to T-Mobile as part of the company’s pending wireless operations sale.

Prior to his current position, McKay was senior vice president of the company’s wireline segment from 2015-2018.

McKay started his career with GTE, UUNET, MCI and Verizon. He holds both a bachelor of science and a master of engineering in electrical engineering from the University of Virginia.

McKay will assume his new role on July 3, succeeding David “Dave” L. Heimbach who announced that he is resigning in order to become president and chief operating officer of MetroNet, Inc.

“We are pleased to promote Ed to the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer. Ed’s wealth of industry and operational experience will serve the cCompany well as we continue to deliver on our high-growth strategic plan,” Shentel President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher E. French said. “Ed has been instrumental in executing our edge-out fiber to the home and fixed wireless broadband expansions, making significant contributions to Shentel’s continued success over the past seventeen years while holding a number of positions providing a depth of experience that he will draw upon in his new role.

“Our ongoing succession planning process had recognized his impressive leadership and operational performance, positioning him to be well suited to assume this new role. I also want to take the time to thank Dave for his numerous contributions made during his time with the company, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” French said.

Related

Comments