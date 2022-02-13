Do you have what it takes to #BeACPD? Albemarle County wants you

The Albemarle County Police Department is currently recruiting for new officers.

As a police officer with the Albemarle County Police Department, you’ll get to know the many diverse communities in Albemarle County through geographic-based policing and permanent shifts. Opportunities for advanced training, education, and career development are available as you grow and develop.

ACPD officers are committed to serving the community with professionalism and integrity, and we are looking for motivated people who want to make a difference. If you have a passion for helping others and want to make a difference in the local community, consider a career that is both rewarding and challenging.

Apply by Friday, Feb. 18, to be eligible for the testing day on Saturday, Feb. 19. The next testing day for non-certified individuals will be in August. Applications are accepted on an on-going basis for certified officers.

For more information, and to apply, visit Albemarle.org/BeACPD.