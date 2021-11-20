Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Nov. 22-26 and Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Published Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, 5:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next two weeks. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Wednesday, Nov. 24 to noon Monday, Nov. 29.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

(UPDATE) S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating U.S. 250 eastbound and westbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect alternating lane closures on the I-64 west exit 124 ramp to U.S. 250 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating U.S. 250 eastbound and westbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect alternating lane closures on the I-64 west exit 124 ramp to U.S. 250 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area. (UPDATE) S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Minor lane shift on Monday, Nov. 22 with traffic controlled by flaggers during paving, pavement marking and traffic shift. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Minor lane shift on Monday, Nov. 22 with traffic controlled by flaggers during paving, pavement marking and traffic shift. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone. (UPDATE) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Minor lane shift on Tuesday, Nov. 23 with traffic controlled by flaggers during paving, pavement marking and traffic shift. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Slow roll for installation of aerial cable crossing the interstate between mile marker 141 and 146, Sunday, Nov 21 and Sunday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Virginia State Police will pace the slow roll to allow the cable to be installed above the highway.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs between mile marker 119 and 131. Right shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Maintenance work at Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive). Left lane and left shoulder closed with workers and equipment near the travel lane, Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement repairs between Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) and Route 1570 (Northside Drive) Alternating southbound lane and shoulder closures with workers and equipment near the travel lane, Monday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs between Route 1520 (North Hollymead Drive) and Route 1722 (Worth Crossing Road). Right shoulder closures with workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from U.S. 250 Business to Interstate 64. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) beginning Monday, Nov. 22. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) – Turn lane construction between Route 1101 (Avon Court) and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

((NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs at Route 757 (Fox Neck Road). Right shoulder closures with workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Repairs to the northbound left shoulder at the Culpeper-Madison County line. Left lane and shoulder closed 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.

(NEW) Route 620 (Edwards Shop Road) – Inspection of bridge over Mountain Run. Alternating east and westbound lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Mobile work zone eastbound and westbound between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 with alternating lane and shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs between Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road). Right shoulder closures with workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs at Route 676 (Riley Road). Right shoulder closures with workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 616 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 6 (East River Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River. Alternating east and westbound lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday, Nov. 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Albemarle County line to the Madison County line, Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22-23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 24, 8a.m. to noon.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations from the Rockingham County line to the Orange County line, Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22-23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 24, 8a.m. to noon.

(NEW) U.S. 33 Business (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations from U.S. 33 Bypass east and west of town, Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22-23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 24, 8a.m. to noon.

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Mowing operations from U.S. 33 Business in Stanardsville to the Madison County line, Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22-23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 24, 8a.m. to noon.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for new traffic pattern in effect through the project. Follow directions through the work zone between Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to the Greene County line, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 662 ( Shelby Road) to Route 621 (Seville Road). Mobile work zone southbound with right shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs between Route 708 (Somerset Ridge Road) and Route 760 (Spotswood Drive). Right shoulder closures with workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations westbound from Culpeper County line to Route 729 (Ben Venue Road). Mobile work zone with right lane and shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related



