COVID activity in the community and at Augusta Health is low

The testing positivity rate for last week at Augusta Health was 6.3 percent, the lowest since June. The current inpatient COVID census is four, with no deaths in the past week.

In the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. Tuesday, four positive cases were diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites. For the past week, the daily reports of positive cases have been in the single digits.

Because of the lower COVID activity, there are a couple of changes that are occurring in the next few weeks:

Federal CARES funding is ending, and HRSA will stop accepting claims for testing and treatment of uninsured patients. Health insurance policies have resumed standard claims processing for COVID-related visits. Both uninsured and insured patients at Augusta Health are eligible and encourage to apply for Augusta Health Financial Assistance to help with payment.

On April 18, the Vaccination Clinic and MABS (monoclonal antibodies) Treatment Clinic will be combined at one location – the Waynesboro Primary Care/Urgent Care building at 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in Waynesboro. The Vaccination Clinic on the Fitness Center Tennis Courts will close and move on this date; the MABS Clinic is already in this location. More information will be provided closer to the moving date.

Vaccination clinics

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics this week are:

Wednesday, March 23: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Clinics from 3-6 p.m. for those age 12 and older. First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent of guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent of guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration. Thursday, March 24: Pfizer Clinic from 3-6 p.m. for those ages 5-11. First dose, second dose and third dose available to those between the ages of 5 and 11. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

The links are open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Others just have questions. For assistance, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

