COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down significantly: Impact of vaccinations

New COVID-19 cases are down 96 percent from their January peak in Virginia, with the Virginia Department of Health reporting 336 new cases on Monday.

That’s down from the peak of 9,914 new cases reported on Jan. 17, which also saw a peak of 4,078 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth.

The number hospitalized with COVID-19 today, according to VDH: 749.

That’s 81.6 percent down from the peak, and the lowest daily figure reported since VDH and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association began its daily running tally on April 14, 2020.

The U.S. reported 21,392 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest since June 15, 2020, and the CDC is reporting a seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations at 31,992, down 74.2 percent from the peak of 123,845 for the week of Jan. 5-11.

The reason for the drops: the increasing penetration of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The CDC is reporting that 45.8 percent of the U.S. has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 34.4 percent of the country is fully vaccinated.

VDH has 47.1 percent of Virginians having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 35.1 percent of the Commonwealth is fully vaccinated.

