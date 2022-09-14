Court Square Theater to host drag show on Saturday night
Court Square Theater presents “A Night of Illusion Drag Show: A Trip to the Jungle” on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
This family-friendly performance for all ages is hosted by J.P. Gulla (aka “Big Daddy”) and special guest Mrs. Char Cooterie.
Featured entertainers are Miss Gay United States 2021 Anastarzia Anaquway, Brittney Leigh, Ryatt Flair, Miss Impulse 2021 Makayla Monroe, Mr. Gay United States 2021 Solo Jackson, and Mister Gay United States MI 2021 Austen Lee.
The icing on the cake will be the celebration of Big Daddy’s and Ryatt Flair’s birthdays (and yes, there will be cake!)
Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
For more information, visit valleyarts.org/performances or call (540) 433-9189.
Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.