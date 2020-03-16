Common types of personal injury cases

Published Monday, Mar. 16, 2020, 8:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Personal injury claims happen when a person is injured due to the fault and/or negligence of another person or party. When injuries occur, it is up to the plaintiff to prove to the insurance providers or courts that it was caused by the defendant in the case. However, proving fault is not always easy. Attorneys Fasig & Brooks recommend that you hire an experienced and proven personal injury attorney before you file a claim or lawsuit. This will increase the probability that you will receive maximum compensation for the injuries that you have suffered.

Personal injury claims can arise from a variety of circumstances. Some of the most common types of personal injury cases include car accidents, premises liability, medical malpractice, product liability, and dog bites. Learn more about each below.

Car Accident Cases

Car accidents are a leading cause of injury and death in the U.S. Many occur due to negligent behaviors perpetrated by drivers such as drunk driving, speeding, distracted driving, reckless driving, drowsy driving, etc. If you have suffered injuries due to the fault of another driver, it is not a foregone conclusion that you will be fairly compensated. You will need to prove fault, sow proof of your injuries, and provide documentation outlining the financial hardships that you have suffered.

Premises Liability

Premises liability personal injury suits hold property owners responsible for injuries suffered while a person is on their property. Personal injury laws cover tenants, visitors, and customers. It is the property owner’s duty to provide and maintain a reasonably safe environment for others. If they fail to do so, they may be held liable for injuries that occur on their property. Common premises liability claims include slip and falls, electrocution, injury caused by falling debris, faulty security, etc.

Medical Malpractice

If a physician, medical facility, or another type of healthcare provider is negligent in the services they provide or do not provide adequate services, and it leads to an injury, they can be held liable. Examples of negligent behaviors can include mistakes in diagnoses, inadequate treatment, wrong-site surgery, wrong medication, etc. Medical malpractice can be difficult to prove and typically require the experience of an attorney that understands the complexities of filing a personal injury suit against medical professionals.

Product Liability Cases

Manufacturers or businesses that produce, trade, or sell products that cause injury can be held liable. Since corporations often have strong legal departments that are used to dealing with these types of cases, it is recommended that you hire aggressive and experienced legal representation. In general, to prove that a company is liable for your injuries, you must show that you used the product as intended and that it caused the injury.

Injuries Caused by Intentional Harm

Injuries caused by assault, battery, or other types of intentional harm are often criminally prosecuted. However, victims can also seek damages in civil court as well. These types of cases can be contentious, drawn-out, and expensive. Before filing a personal injury case, you should know whether or not the defendant has the resources to pay for your damages. If they do not, there may be other methods available to seek compensation for your injuries.

Dog Bites

If you are bitten by the owner of a dog, the owner can be held liable for your injuries. In all cases, animal owners must maintain control of their pets. Dog bites can cause physical injuries, mental scarring, and expensive medical bills. A seasoned dog bite attorney can be beneficial when seeking compensation for your injuries.

Related