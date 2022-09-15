Clarke County: Berryville motorcyclist killed in collision with dump truck, Hyundai
Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County that occurred on Wednesday at 12:31 a.m. on Route 7.
A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007 Mack dump truck that slowed to make a U-turn. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle when a westbound 2006 Hyundai Elantra struck him. The Hyundai was unable to avoid the rider.
The motorcycle rider, James E. Poe, 33, of Berryville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Poe was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the dump truck, a 58-year-old female, of Front Royal, was not injured in the crash. She wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 23-year-old-female, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Route 7 westbound was shut down for several hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.