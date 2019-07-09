Citizen information meetings scheduled for Route 60 corridor study

VDOT will hold Citizen Information Meetings on July 17 and 24 to present the concepts and strategies for potential corridor improvements on the Route 60 corridor in Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Nelson and Powhatan counties that will enhance safety and capacity along the corridor while balancing the needs of economic development and access management.

Citizen Information Meetings

Wednesday, July 17, 5-7 p.m.

Buckingham County Administration Complex Auditorium

13380 James Anderson Highway

Buckingham

Wednesday, July 24, 5-7 p.m.

Powhatan Middle School

4135 Old Buckingham Road

Powhatan

The purpose of the meetings is to give citizens an opportunity to learn more about the study, meet with VDOT representatives and provide input. These meetings will be held in open-house format and will include formals presentation at the start.

Citizens may provide oral and written comments at the meeting or submit them by Aug. 3, to Darrel Johnson, VDOT Project Manager, 1401 East Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219 or via email to darrel.johnson@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Please reference “Route 60 Corridor Study” in the subject line of any e-mail correspondence.

For more information on this project, please visit the project website at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/lynchburg/route-60-corridor.asp .

