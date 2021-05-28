Charlottesville Parks & Recreation announces openings of pools, spray grounds

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will reopen Crow Pool and Washington Park Pool on Saturday after being closed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Crow pool offers indoor lap swimming, swimming lessons and water aerobics and Washington Park pool offers outdoor recreational swimming with amenities such as a zero-depth play area, water slide and a mushroom waterfall.

For the 2021 season, a special welcome back daily admission pricing will be in effect at Washington Park pool. Summer pool passes will not be sold for the 2021 season due to Onesty Family Aquatic Center remaining closed due to low staffing.

Details of pricing and operating hours can be found at charlottesville.gov/617/Washington-Park-Pool.

Memorial Day Weekend Operating Hours

Washington Park Pool | 1001 Preston Avenue | (434) 977-2607

Saturday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Monday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Crow Pool | 1700 Rose Hill Drive | (434) 977-1362

Saturday: 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Sunday: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Monday: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Spray Grounds

Spray grounds at Belmont, Greenleaf and Tonsler Park will open on May 29. Forest Hills Park will not open due to mechanical repairs and will open in mid-June. Greenleaf, Tonsler and Belmont Spray grounds are open daily from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, with the exception of Tonlser Spray ground being closed on Sundays.

Memorial Day Closings and Facility Hours of Operation

Administration Offices: Closed

Carver Recreation Center: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Key Recreation Center: Noon – 4:00 pm

Tonsler Recreation Center: Noon – 4:00 pm

Crow Pool 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

