Charlottesville man dead in ATV crash in Crozet area

Published Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 1:53 pm

A Charlottesville man was found dead under an ATV in the Crozet area early Saturday morning, according to Albemarle County police.

Chad D. Ervin, 44, of Charlottesville, was declared dead on-scene off Parsons Green Lane. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

