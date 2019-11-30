Charlottesville man dead in ATV crash in Crozet area
A Charlottesville man was found dead under an ATV in the Crozet area early Saturday morning, according to Albemarle County police.
Chad D. Ervin, 44, of Charlottesville, was declared dead on-scene off Parsons Green Lane. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.
