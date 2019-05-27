Champions League Final: Liverpool early favorites, Tottenham backed to win

In order to grab the win and get the continent’s most prized club competition, Tottenham Hotspur managed to display a beautiful hurdle. The Reds have managed to do this for the sixth time actually. Liverpool, on the other hand, has shown what a great team they are after overcoming all odds and reaching the 2019 Champions League final.

So, when can fans watch the finals of the top tier of English football? What could the possibilities be? Well, let’s take a dive and see what the figures are trying to convey.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham – How Did They Reach This Stage?

Liverpool managed to showcase one of the greatest comebacks in the history of Champions League. They did so after beating Barcelona 4-0, a win they grabbed in such a graceful manner. Not only did they overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit, but they also successfully advanced to their second successive final appearance. The team’s display of determination and passion had definitely stunned Lionel Messi and his boys.

Meanwhile, Tottenham displayed a miraculous run – a team no one really expected to reach the final stage. Their numbers, however, spoke otherwise. For instance, the club is the number one in terms of goals this season, which is the most any team in the tournament have ever done. They also became the third-highest team when it comes to passes, recording about 6,282 in total.

It is really interesting to see which football club will take the throne. And while everyone has their opinions, it is hard to say which team could prove better than the other. This is something fans should definitely check outcome Saturday, June 1, which is the official kick-off date of the 2019 Champions League final.

A Great Time For Sports Betting

With the aforementioned final fast approaching, punters are without a doubt excited to see the latest enhanced odds offers. Bookmakers, on the other hand, are already rounding up the numbers. Between Liverpool and Tottenham, many are looking at the former as their go-to club. There is enough evidence to say that these two clubs are no strangers to the finals, but as far as the numbers go, everyone can certainly have their favorites.

Indeed, the sports betting industry has become a huge one, especially in terms of finance. The upcoming arrival of this year’s Champions League will only make sports betting another huge topic to talk about. Right now, the odds have been revealed, with Liverpool 1-1 and Tottenham 17-5. But considering how the game of football can change from time to time, it is really best to check the odds every now and then.

The UEFA Champions League final, as mentioned above, is kicking off Saturday, June 1 at 8 PM BST. For the first time, it will be held in Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Atletico Madrid just 18 months after its official opening. The stadium offers a sitting capacity of 67,000. Liverpool’s comeback from 3-0 helped in advancing to the finals, while the Tottenham thrillingly defeated Ajax 3-2.

