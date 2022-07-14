Bridgewater College honored as College of Distinction
Bridgewater College has been recognized for its commitment to helping students learn, grow and succeed by Colleges of Distinction, which serves as a resource for college-bound students and highlights higher education institutions that value student-centered education and foster dynamic learning communities.
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process includes in-depth research into the schools, which must adhere to four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.
“Connections between different concepts, experiences and programs happen naturally in a school like Bridgewater. By design, all the professional programs are interdisciplinary. Connecting innovative ideas with required knowledge makes a competent student. Take the learning in the classroom and team it with learning in the field, and now you have the proficiency that has become a hallmark of our programs,” said Dr. Barbara Long, dean of the School of Professional Studies. “Both business administration and teacher education represent programs preparing graduates to be impact people in the next phase of their lives.”
In addition to being honored as a College of Distinction, Bridgewater College received special recognition for its business and education programs. The additional accolades recognize the interdisciplinary nature of both BC’s business and education programs, which, combined with practical experiences for students, leads them to engage in the wider world of their respective fields.