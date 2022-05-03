Bridgewater College awards diversity champion medallions

Published Tuesday, May. 3, 2022, 10:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Bridgewater College has recognized nine seniors with the inaugural diversity champion medallion for their outstanding leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

The medallion was created with the express purpose of supporting DEI student organizations and their work at Bridgewater. The seniors, who were recommended by their peers from student organizations and clubs, will be able to wear the medallion along with their regalia during this year’s May 7 Commencement ceremony.

“We are proud to celebrate students on our campus who are passionate about DEI work and have worked hard to increase the Bridgewater College community’s understanding of DEI as they go on to do exceptional things in their future,” said Dr. Gauri Pitale, Associate Dean of Students for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The speaker for the ceremony was Dean of the Bonnie Forrer and John Harvey Rhodes School of Arts and Humanities Dr. Betsy Hayes, Associate Professor of Sociology and the Lawrance S. and Carmen C. Miller Chair of Ethics at Bridgewater College.

This year’s Diversity Champion Medallion recipients were:

Pamela Gonzalez-Encina , a business administration major from Winston-Salem, N.C. (Latinx Student Association)

, a business administration major from Winston-Salem, N.C. (Latinx Student Association) Jay Joya , a health and exercise science and athletic training double major from Harrisonburg, Va. (Latinx Student Association)

, a health and exercise science and athletic training double major from Harrisonburg, Va. (Latinx Student Association) Alexis Mackey , a health and exercise science major from Manassas Park, Va. (Latinx Student Association)

, a health and exercise science major from Manassas Park, Va. (Latinx Student Association) Gemima Matala , a political science and French double major from Harrisonburg, Va. (African Student Association)

, a political science and French double major from Harrisonburg, Va. (African Student Association) Delilah Prybylski , a psychology major from FPO, AP (Armed Forces Pacific) (Asian Student Association)

, a psychology major from FPO, AP (Armed Forces Pacific) (Asian Student Association) Juan Romero , a digital media arts major from Unionville, Va. (Latinx Student Association)

, a digital media arts major from Unionville, Va. (Latinx Student Association) Carol-Anne Volel , a business administration major from Spotsylvania, Va. (African Student Association)

, a business administration major from Spotsylvania, Va. (African Student Association) Deborah Wakilongo , a digital media arts major from Harrisonburg, Va. (African Student Association)

, a digital media arts major from Harrisonburg, Va. (African Student Association) Tryphena Yakubu, a health and exercise science major from Dundalk, Md. (African Student Association)

Like this: Like Loading...