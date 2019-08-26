Bridge rehabilitation to begin Sept. 3 on Dickerson Road
VDOT will rehabilitate the Route 606 (Dickerson Road) bridge over the Rivanna River in Albemarle County.
Beginning Sept. 3, the road will be closed to through traffic at the bridge with a posted detour while crews replace the 70-foot truss with a new truss.
The existing bridge was built in 1924 and has a 3-ton weight restriction. Once construction is complete on Dec. 20, weather permitting, the bridge will be open to all legal loads.
During the closure, traffic will use Route 29 to Lewis and Clark Drive to Quail Run which carries traffic back to Route 606.
About 230 vehicles travel this section of Route 606 daily, according to a 2018 count.
For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit VDOT’s website, http://www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.
