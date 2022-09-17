Bio Ritmo headlines Fiesta de Música outdoor concert featuring salsa, classical and other popular music
Caravanserai Music is pleased to announce a free concert for the community, featuring salsa, classical, and popular music, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.
As part of its mission to promote community bonds through the shared experience of music, Caravanserai will include three distinct genres in this performance.
Popular salsa band Bio Ritmo will join the show from Richmond and perform with the EMU Chamber Singers and Caravanserai Music’s string ensemble.
The event is free for all and will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in EMU’s Thomas Plaza at 1200 Park Road.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic.
In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the Campus Center Greeting Hall.
Bio Ritmo is a pioneer in Salsa Dura and have been performing together for 30 years. Founded in Richmond in 1991, their music is rooted in Afro-Caribbean rhythms mixed with retro big-band jazz, a little funk and all things 1970s. Learn more about Bio Ritmo at bioritmo.com.
The EMU Chamber Singers is a select choir of less than 20 singers, singing a wide range of choral literature of various periods, styles and cultures. They perform on and off campus, touring both domestically and internationally.
Before the main event, a dialogue will be held at 3 p.m. on the EMU campus. This facilitated time will be geared toward listening to each other’s personal stories of how music is important to each person.
The presenting organization, Caravanserai Music, exists to promote compassion and community through musical performance. As a classical music organization, they achieve their mission by inviting collaboration and participation from local musicians of all genres, community organizations, visual artists, actors, dancers, and writers and new audiences.
More information is available at www.caravanseraimusic.org.