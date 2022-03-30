Big ninth inning helps Liberty sink Duke, 9-2, in mid-week matchup

Leading 3-2, the visiting Liberty Flames erupted for six ninth-inning runs to power past the Duke Blue Devils, 9-2, Tuesday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Liberty relievers Mason Fluharty and Dylan Cumming combined to hold a one-run advantage provided by first baseman Logan Mathieu’s three-run home run in the fourth inning before the Flames batted around in the ninth inning.

Left fielder Brady Gulakowski had two hits and two RBIs for the Flames. Catcher Three Hillier added two hits and scored a run. Matthieu’s home run was his second of the year.

Liberty moves to 16-7 overall and snaps a two-game losing streak. Duke drops to 12-13.

