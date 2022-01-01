Big New Year’s Eve nights for Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome in NBA

Kyle Guy, freshly signed to a 10-day contract with the Miami Heat, had a career-high 17 points in a 120-110 win at Houston on New Year’s Eve.

Up the road in Oklahoma City, Guy’s former backcourtmate, Ty Jerome, had 11 points and five assists in 27 minutes off the bench for the Thunder in a 95-80 win over the New York Knicks.

Both Guy and Jerome are getting more looks due to roster issues being experienced around the NBA due to the latest COVID-19 wave.

Guy had been on a break from a successful stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G-League affiliate in which he had averaged 20 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season, shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from three-point range.

The Heat signed Guy to a 10-day contract earlier in the week. Friday night’s game, in which Guy got 24 minutes of floor time off the bench, was his Heat debut.

“All the new guys that played tonight did a great job of impacting the game,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Kyle was a spark right away. It was fun. That was a fun night and it was fun to see these new guys contribute.”

Jerome’s effort on Friday came after a breakout performance in a spot start in OKC’s 115-97 loss to defending Western Conference champ Phoenix on Wednesday.

In that one, Jerome had a career-high 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes.

Guy was 6-of-8 from the floor, 4-of-6 from three, in the Heat win over the Rockets on Friday. He also had four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

His 10-day deal runs out on Jan. 8. The Heat are on a western road swing for the duration of the deal, with games at Sacramento (Sunday, 6 p.m.), Western Conference leader Golden State (Monday, 10 p.m.), Portland (Wednesday, 10 p.m.) and Phoenix (Saturday, 8 p.m.).

Story by Chris Graham

