Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals public hearings set for Thursday
The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center.
The board will consider the following requests:
- A request by Paige A. or Angela K. Adams, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental on property they own, located at 142 Heston Farm Lane, Waynesboro in the South River District.
- A request by Phillip E. Wagner, Sr. and Jessica Campbell, for a Special Use Permit to have outdoor storage of commercial vehicles, equipment and logs in conjunction with a tree service business on property they own, located at 36 Mizer Lane, Swoope in the Riverheads District.
- A request by Richard and Elizabeth Thompson, for a Special Use Permit to continue to have weddings and special events and to provide overnight accommodations during events on property they own, located at 125 Berry Farm Road, Staunton in the Beverley Manor District.
- A request by Boyce Brannock, agent for Jimmy’s Landing, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to have a private campground for corporate retreats on property they own, located at 298 Vinegar Hill Road, Churchville in the Pastures District.
Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email [email protected] with questions.
