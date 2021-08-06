Augusta County: Authorities investigating early-morning shooting

A Buena Vista man is being sought in connection with an abduction and shooting in the Greenville area on Thursday.

Micah Wyant, 31, faces several charges in connection with the incident, which was reported in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.

A male victim reported to Augusta County authorities that he had been forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint, physically assaulted, and later shot at while driving his vehicle travelling on Route 11 in the Greenville Area.

Investigator’s from the Sheriff’s Office processed the victim’s vehicle and located evidence related to this incident.

Wyant’s current whereabouts are unknown. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Wyant, who is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information related to this case or the whereabouts of Micah Wyant are asked to contact Investigator Reid or Sergeant Browning of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers # 800-322-2017.