First Fridays of the Valley returns with 17 Harrisonburg venues in May

Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays of the Valley program announces arts experiences at 17 participating venues May 6. Visitors can use an online map (valleyarts.org/first-fridays-map) to plot their course for the evening.

Kathy Moran Wealth Group is Exclusive Sponsor for 2022 First Fridays of the Valley.

Venues hosting arts events May 6 (5-7 pm unless otherwise noted) are:

Arts Incarnate (75 N Mason St) plans opening receptions in two galleries from 4 to 7pm, followed by a concert by The Walking Roots at 7 pm. The Arts Incarnate Gallery features “Friends of Incarnation,” a collaborative exhibit by 11 artists; the Sanctuary Gallery displays works by Leslie Banta. Concert tickets are $10; free for children and students (with student ID). Info: www.artsincarnate.com

Asbury United Methodist Church (205 S Main St) invites you to “Sacred Spaces/Sacred Songs: Paintings of Churches from Around the World And A Special Concert by Voxti, EMU’s Student-Led Octet!” The art gallery opening, featuring various artists, takes place between 5 and 7 pm; pre-show music begins outside around 5:45, with a short (half-hour) concert in the sanctuary at 6 pm. Info: www.asburydowntown.org

Gaines Group Architects/The Depot (141 W. Bruce St. Suite 201) displays works by Rocktown Urban Wood Gallery. Enjoy a snack during the opening reception, and admire hand-crafted small furnishings, wall hangings, and mirrors. Info: fb.me/e/4ykYMHjl0

Green Hummingbird Fair Trade Clothing (320 S Main St) encourages you to stop by during an artist reception for Audrey Maune’s “Woolie Boolie Studio” exhibition, an eclectic selection of handcrafted jewelry. greenhummingbird.net ● Harrisonburg Baptist Church (501 S Main St) presents a piano concert by Harold Bailey at 6 pm, followed by a reception. Info: www.hbcalive.org/

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce (800 Country Club Road) hosts an opening reception and artist talks by Juliette Swenson and Deborah Coffey. Titled Water -more- Colors & “Transfigurations”, the exhibition features watercolor paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, and collage. Info: chamber.hrchamber.org/events/calendarcatgid/6?m=2022-05-01

Horizon Gifts (60 W Market St) launches an exhibition of paintings by Samantha Phoenix, with Jaquardini providing music during the 5-8 pm opening reception. Info: www.facebook.com/Horizon-Gifts-1628366927412501/

Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center (710 S Main St) features color photographs by Bob Adamek in Wildlife: An Intimate Portrait. The opening reception is 5-8 pm reception, with live music in the hotel lobby; food/beverages are available for purchase at Quill’s lobby bar and Montpelier Restaurant. Info: www.hotelmadison.com

Lola’s Delicatessen (122 S Main St, Ste 103) highlights Tony DiStefano’s photography in The tiny picture show. Meet the artist during the opening reception. Info: pixles.com/profiles/tony-distefano

Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It (125 W Water St) invites you to stop by for The Mark-It Market, their first First Fridays of the Valley appearance in two years. Stop by between 5 and 9 pm for an opening reception featuring a variety of arts and crafts by The Mark-It Team. Info: fb.me/e/4Ny1K2opA

OASIS Fine Art and Craft (103 S Main St) holds its OASIS Invitational, with wood, painting, quilling, and metal sculpture works by Deb Booth, Jayme Drive, Barbara Gautcher, Jewel Hertzler, Elaine Hurst, John Robson, Josh Rogers, Carmen Shenk, and Rocktown Urban Woods. Enjoy live Music by Cousin Jimmy’s Stringband during the opening reception. Info: www.facebook.com/events/1363662554109730

Rocktown Yarn (165 S Main St, Ste 101) opens Inedible Objects, Ken Mutchler’s fiber/yarn exhibition, with opening reception 4 to 6 pm. Info: www.rocktownyarn.com/events

Sage Bird Ciderworks (325 N Liberty St) announces an opening reception for Healing Botanicals, an exhibition of Molly Suzanne’s pen sketches, original acrylic canvases, and botany-themed acrylic prints (framed with Local Urban Wood by her husband Brad Wroblewski). Cider and charcuterie fixings are available for purchase during the 5-8 pm reception; and live jazz is on tap from 6:30-8:30 pm. Info: www.facebook.com/events/516231066757485/

Smith House Galleries (311 S Main St) welcomes you to an opening reception, sponsored by GreeneHurlocker, for two painting exhibitions. A group show, Rivers and Streams of Western Virginia features oil, watercolor and gouache works by Julie Farrell, Debra Sheffer, Peg Sheridan, and Nan Mahone Wellborn. The Upstairs Gallery opens Spray Paintings of Tools: Paintbrushes to Pliers, enamel spray on paper by Robert Bersson. Enjoy refreshments and meet the artists! Info: www.valleyarts.org/current-exhibition

Ten Thousand Villages (181 S Main St) welcomes you to an opening reception for an exhibition of watercolor paintings by Michelle Kirkdorfer. Info: www.tenthousandvillages.com/harrisonburg

Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S Main St) invites you to help create a Community Crazy Quilt each month during First Fridays of the Valley. Materials and instructions are provided. Info: www.vaquiltmuseum.org/events

Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S Main St) hosts an artists reception for The Joy of Shape, Color, Line, and Friendship in the Making of Art, an exhibition of acrylic on canvas works by Doris Martin and Eliza Hoover. Flute music with Claire Wayman and Andrea Nolley starts at 5:30pm. Light refreshments provided. Info: www.wilsondowntowngallery.com

Other 2022 First Fridays of the Valley venues are: Community Mennonite Church, Explore More Discovery Museum, The Friendly Fermenter, Hess Financial, Park Gables Gallery/VMRC, Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Village Juice & Kitchen, and The Wing Gallery at The Perch.

