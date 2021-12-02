Arts Council of the Valley announces December First Fridays Downtown schedule

The Arts Council of the Valley First Fridays Downtown program features in-person events at several locations.

An online interactive map provides information on each venue (valleyarts.org/first-fridays-map).

Unless otherwise noted, all events are scheduled Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m.:

The Gaines Group Architects (141 W. Bruce St., Suite 201) hosts Christmas at the Depot (5-7 p.m. Dec 3) with music by Red Wing Academy students, and a chance to take your picture with Santa! Info: fb.me/e/4N6isQKx1.

OASIS Fine Art & Craft (103 S Main St) invites you to an opening reception for Santa’s Workshop, showcasing works by OASIS members. Drop in Dec. 3, and then again during business hours throughout the month. Info: facebook.com/oasisfineartandcraft.

Smith House Galleries (311 S Main St) will hold extended hours Dec. 3 – until 7 p.m. – for its sixth annual Arts Council of the Valley Artist Member Exhibition. Works by 33 artists in a variety of 2D and 3D mediums are exhibited through Dec. 11, with the galleries open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mon-Fri, and during Winter Wonderfest Sat, Dec. 11). Visitors may also see works included in the 2021 ACV Online Art Auction that runs through 7 p.m. Dec 13. Info: valleyarts.org.

Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S. Main St.) will open Home for the Holidays with a Dec. 3 reception. The exhibition features works by Pamela Tittle, Penelope Matallana, Colleen Kivley, Viktoriya Samoylov, Lynda Chandler, Emily Leary, Emily Quesenberry; Holly Bess Kincaid and her Skyline Middle School students. Info: wilsondowntowngallery.com.

Other 2021 First Fridays Downtown participating venues include: Arts Incarnate, Dancing With Karen, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Heritage Bakery & Cafe, -more- Hess Financial, Horizon Gifts, Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, The little Gallery Underground, Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It, The Oliver Art House, Park Gables Gallery at VMRC, Restless Moons Brewing, Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Sage Bird Ciderworks, Ten Thousand Villages, and The Virginia Quilt Museum.

Coordinated by ACV, First Fridays Downtown is a full-year community event, including 22 participating venues and bringing arts experiences – virtually and in-person – to hundreds of people of all ages each first Friday. Support is provided by ACV’s 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

