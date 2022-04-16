Altoona pitchers hold Richmond to four hits in 6-1 win

The Richmond Flying Squirrels mustered only four hits against the Altoona Curve in a 6-1 defeat Friday night at The Diamond.

Richmond (4-3) struck out 13 times and had six total baserunners against three pitchers for Altoona (3-4).

The Curve jumped to a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. After a Richmond throwing error that brought home Altoona’s first run, Aaron Shackelford torched an RBI double out to center field off Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng (Loss, 0-1).

With two runners on in the sixth, Liover Peguero launched a three-run home run to left field that put the Curve’s lead at 5-0. Jack Suwinski made it 6-0 in the eighth off an RBI single.

Will Wilson broke the shutout after smashing a solo home run out to left in the ninth inning that made it 6-1. It was Wilson’s first home run of the season.

Altoona reliever Omar Cruz (Win, 1-1) collected seven strikeouts, including five consecutive in the fifth and sixth innings.

Frank Rubio struck out a career-high five batters over 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. Taylor Rashi notched his third straight scoreless outing with two strikeouts.

The homestand continues Saturday with Flying Squirrels Charities Night where fans can learn about the newly re-branded Flying Squirrels Charities and In-Your-Face Fireworks will follow post-game. Right-hander Bryan Brickhouse (0-0, 10.80) will make the start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Altoona right-hander Luis Ortiz (0-0, 0.00)

