Alleghany County: New bridge on Route 696 scheduled to open on Wednesday

The new Karnes Creek bridge along Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) in Alleghany County is scheduled to open to traffic on Wednesday.

When the bridge opens, contractors will remove the temporary signals controlling traffic on Route 696, Route 616 (Rich Patch Road), Route 1308 (Garland Road) and Route 1312 (Karnes Road) in the area of the work zone.

Flagger-controlled traffic and shoulder closures are possible during the final stages of the bridge replacement project. Motorists should be alert for changing traffic patterns.

Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation are replacing the Route 696 and Route 1308 bridges over Karnes Creek with a single bridge. Part of Route 1308 has been relocated to a new intersection with Route 696, eliminating the need for the old Route 1308 bridge. The project has a fixed completion date of Sept. 3.

All work is weather permitting.

VDOT in November 2019 awarded a $2,588,794.41 construction contract to A. R. Coffey and Sons Inc. of Buchanan, Virginia. Details about the project are found at www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/alleghany_county_8211_route_696_karnes_creek_bridge.asp.

