Alert: Thru traffic shut down as Waynesboro works to reduce flooding with drainage improvement project
Local

Alert: Thru traffic shut down as Waynesboro works to reduce flooding with drainage improvement project

News Desk
Last updated:

city of waynesboro virginia logoThe City of Waynesboro sent out a news update this afternoon related to a drainage improvement project for N. Delphine and Georgia Avenues.

The project is under way according to the city and traffic on Maryland Avenue between N. Delphine and Harding Avenues will be closed to thru traffic for a portion of the project.

No end date was included with the alert.

The project aims to reduce the amount of flooding on the 1400 block of N. Delphine and Harding Avenues.

For more information, city residents are asked to call the city’s stormwater division at (540) 942-6626.

