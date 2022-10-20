Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
albemarle county police seek information on location of runaway teen
News

Albemarle County: Police seek information on location of runaway teen

Chris Graham
Last updated:
dominique brinson
Image: Albemarle County Police

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dominique Brinson.

Brinson is from the Charlottesville area and was last seen at CATEC on Rio Road. He was wearing black pants, a black puffer-type coat, White Air Jordans with purple details, and carrying a beige backpack. He has two razor stripes on his eyebrow.

Anyone with information on Brinson’s location is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

 

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police

Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Chris Graham
virginia tech football

Virginia Tech could still have Hendon Hooker at QB: What happened to the other guy?
Chris Graham

You remember how Justin Fuente decided to go with Braxton Burmeister over Hendon Hooker as his QB at Virginia Tech late in the 2020 season.

uva football

‘Hoos in the NFL: How UVA Football alums fared in Week 6 action
Chris Graham

The latest on how the UVA Football alums on NFL rosters are doing for their respective teams.

Staunton Mall

Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall
Rebecca Barnabi
inflation

Inflation continues to remain high in U.S., world economies: What is the root cause?
Rebecca Barnabi
2022 World Cup

Watch Team USA in the 2022 World Cup on the big screen at The Paramount Theater
Chris Graham
Virginia flag

Hablamos Español: Virginia offers contractor and tradesmen applications in Spanish
Rebecca Barnabi