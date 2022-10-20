Albemarle County: Police seek information on location of runaway teen

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dominique Brinson.

Brinson is from the Charlottesville area and was last seen at CATEC on Rio Road. He was wearing black pants, a black puffer-type coat, White Air Jordans with purple details, and carrying a beige backpack. He has two razor stripes on his eyebrow.

Anyone with information on Brinson’s location is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].