Albemarle County Police investigating reported stabbing at Pantops Shopping Center

Albemarle County Police officers responded to a reported stabbing in the Pantops Shopping Center parking lot on Wednesday at 9:58 p.m.

The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Maurice P. Washington, 38, of Charlottesville, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, and then was subsequently arrested by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no threat to the community at this time.

