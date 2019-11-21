Adrienne Teague to lead alumni engagement at Mary Baldwin University

Mary Baldwin University has named Adrienne Teague to the position of executive director of alumni engagement.

Building expertise in the area of alumni relations has been the primary focus of Teague’s career, and she brings a passion for working in higher education to Mary Baldwin.

“At this time of momentum and growth for MBU, we are thrilled to have Adrienne join us as our chief strategist in developing creative, meaningful programming and resources to support and engage our alumni,” said Charles E. “Chuck” Davis III, vice president for university advancement. “Our alumni have provided us a wonderful platform from which to work from our all-alumni survey this spring; I am confident that Adrienne is the right professional to ensure that we build programming based on what we learned from the survey.”

In her position, Teague will lead the alumni engagement team and oversee alumni programming and communications, regional alumni chapters, alumni volunteer leadership, and opportunities for continuing education, mentorship of current students, and giving to support the university.

“The love and affinity that our alumni have for this institution speaks volumes about their experiences and the quality of the education they received while they were students,” said Teague. “The opportunity to come in and build on that history, while preparing for our future alumni needs that support the diversity of Mary Baldwin alumni, is both challenging and thrilling at the same time. It is rare to find an institution like Mary Baldwin, and I am so excited to be here.”

After starting her new responsibilities at Mary Baldwin in mid-November, Teague is leveraging feedback and data from the most recent alumni insights survey conducted in spring 2019 to focus her goals around providing more opportunities for engagement and connectivity among MBU’s ever-growing and diverse alumni through a variety of mediums, including a new online community platform, enhanced career development programs and lifelong learning opportunities, and working with her team at Mary Baldwin and alumni leaders to build out a refreshed volunteer organization.

Teague also looks forward to connecting alumni and students across the university’s multifaceted programs, and showing current students how meaningful their future service and philanthropy engagement will be to the university.

“Alumni engagement is my passion and my calling,” she said. “From being a student leader in the Student Alumni Council at my alma mater to working in higher education for more than 13 years, this work has meaning and purpose. I have always said that the relationship that a graduate has with their alma mater is one of the longest in their lifetime, outside of family, lifelong friends, and their faith community, and it should be treated with care.”

Most recently serving as the director of alumni relations at George Mason University (GMU), Teague has significant experience in strategic leadership and management, as well as developing strong campus partnerships with other offices and departments. Her experience ranges from developing data-driven alumni engagement strategies and programming aimed at enhancing constituent relations to marketing and communications solutions and integrated advancement systems technology.

While she was associate director of alumni relations at GMU, Teague was responsible for creating and managing a comprehensive data-driven alumni outreach program that resulted in more alumni responding to the alumni association’s efforts and participating in major programs and events. Her team, for example, achieved exponential increases in first-time attendees at GMU’s annual Alumni Weekend and Homecoming programs over three consecutive years.

Prior to GMU, Teague served in both Alumni Affairs and the Chancellor’s Office at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she earned both a master of public administration in nonprofit management and a bachelor’s degree in English. She is also an adjunct professor, teaching events management in the School of Integrative Studies at GMU.

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a vibrant student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia; at its nearby health sciences campus in Augusta County; and online.

