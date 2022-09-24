Menu
accuweather tropical storm ian expected to hit florida as a major hurricane
Local

AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Ian expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

accuweatherFlorida’s governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated.

Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, the latest development stage for a tropical system that had been gradually increasing in strength.

According to AccuWeather, Ian is the most serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S. so far this year, particularly for Florida.

Ian is the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The AccuWeather tropical forecast team is warning of the possibility that Ian could undergo rapid intensification in the days ahead as it churns northward and the wind shear continues to subside.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane,” DeSantis said in his declaration “and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations.”

Visit AccuWeather.com for a list of cities at risk.

Crystal Graham

