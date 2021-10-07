ACC Week 6 Reset: Game times, TV, betting lines, news and notes
Saturday, Oct. 9
Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-2) at Duke (3-2, 0-1), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 85, 85, 85
Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 52-35-1; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 56-33 (2020)
RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Abby Labar (sideline)
Line: Georgia Tech -3.5
Virginia (3-2, 1-2) at Louisville (3-2, 1-1), 3 p.m., ACCN, 113, 203, 966
Series: Louisville leads series, 5-4; Last meeting: Virginia, 31-17 (2020)
ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Jalyn Johnson (sideline)
Line: Louisville -2.5
Florida State (1-4, 1-2) at North Carolina (3-2, 2-2), 3:30 p.m., ESPN, 85, 85, 85
Series: Florida State leads series, 16-3-1; Last meeting: Florida State, 31-28 (2020)
ESPN: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)
Line: North Carolina -17.5
No. 19 Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0) at Syracuse (3-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ESPN2, 98, 207, 967
Series: Syracuse leads series, 6-4; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 38-14 (2020)
ESPN2: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)
Line: Wake Forest -6.5
No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1) at Virginia Tech (3-1), 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 85, 85, 85
Series: Notre Dame leads series, 2-1; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 21-20 (2019)
ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)
Line: Notre Dame -1
ACC News and Notes
- Four of the five games in Week 6 of the ACC football schedule are league matchups, and for the first time this season, all five games are set for Saturday kickoffs. The weekend begins with Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-2) at Duke (3-2, 0-1) at 12:30 p.m. on RSN. The series has been played consecutively since 1933 and is the longest continuous rivalry on Georgia Tech’s schedule. Games have been played at alternate home sites with the exception of consecutive meetings in Atlanta in 1981 and 1982. Georgia Tech is 22-21 versus Duke in Durham, though the Blue Devils have prevailed in the last three meetings on their home turf (2015, 2017, 2019). Led by Mataeo Durant, Duke leads the league in rushing at 222.6 ypg.
- Louisville (3-2, 1-1) hosts Virginia (3-2, 1-2) at 3 p.m. on ACC Network. The Cavaliers are coming off an exhilarating 30-28 victory at Miami, while the Cardinals are seeking their second ACC win of the season. The Cardinals hold a 4-3 edge versus the Cavaliers in ACC play. Six of the nine games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less. QB Brennan Armstrong threw for 203 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for two touchdowns in last year’s victory. Armstrong leads the ACC in total offense (408.0 ypg), and Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is fourth (323.0 ypg).
- Florida State (1-4, 1-2) travels to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina (3-2, 2-2) at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. FSU and UNC are meeting in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009-10. The Seminoles rallied for a 30-27 win on their last visit to Kenan Stadium in 2009. In last year’s game, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns, while passing for 191 yards and one score. UNC QB Sam Howell has thrown a TD pass in every game of his career and ranks fifth all-time in ACC history with 82.
- No. 19 Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0) looks to extend its five-game win streak when it travels to Syracuse (3-2, 0-1) at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2. This is the third consecutive season Wake has traveled to Syracuse. The Orange own a 4-2 record against Wake Forest in the Carrier Dome, but the Demon Deacons posted a 38-14 win on their most recent visit last October. Led by QB Sam Hartman, Wake Forest is second in the league scoring 38.4 points per game, while limiting opponents to just 18.2.
- Saturday’s slate finishes with Notre Dame (4-1) at Virginia Tech (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network. This is only the fourth game in a series that began in 2016 and just the second time the game is in Blacksburg. Last year, QB Ian Book completed 25 of 35 pass attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns to key the Irish to a 45-23 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies rank second in the league in scoring defense, holding opponents to 15.3 points per game.