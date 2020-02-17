ACC Network, Comcast: What’s the scoop?
I’m being lazy here. I could email the ACC and Comcast to ask the PR folks what’s up with regard to the ACC Network. I don’t feel like wasting my time waiting for the canned responses.
Blah, blah, blah, continuing to explore any and all avenues for discussion, blah, blah, blah, we’re hoping both sides can find a happy medium, blah, blah, blah.
Nothing is happening. That’s the news.
We played three ACC football conference games the opening week of the season to put pressure on the cable companies to add ACC Network, to no avail.
We played seven ACC hoops games in early November to put pressure.
No dice.
We added two more games to the conference schedule, by the way.
Crickets chirping.
Then announced an expansive baseball schedule. Nobody cares about college baseball.
This is going to drag now.
It’s going to be the eve of the 2020 football season before there’s any need for Comcast to even care, and it’s more likely to stretch into 2021, given current contractual arrangements between Disney, ESPN’s parent company, and the cable carrier, the nation’s largest, with more than 21 million subscribers, including big numbers in the ACC footprint up and down the Eastern Seaboard.
This means two things: if you want ACC Network, your best bet is streaming (good news for, among others, YouTube TV), and the league isn’t going to make the money it could be without access to those 21 million Comcast folks.
Which is why you see all those three-minute mini-infomercials for mirrors, night vision goggles and the bike stand that you can mount on a wall in your apartment.
There’s so, so, so much inventory in terms of ad offerings, and the big boys aren’t snapping it up with nobody but a handful of diehards watching.
It’s hard to believe that heads aren’t rolling over how bad this rollout has been executed.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.