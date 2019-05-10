3 tips for healthy teeth from a Fort Lauderdale dentist

Dental health is important for your overall health, not just your smile and looks. In this guide, we’re going to give you 3 tips for healthy teeth straight from a wonderfully acclaimed Fort Lauderdale dentist. Why? Because you deserve to be happy, healthy, and look great doing it.

We’re going to cover eating habits, communication, and discuss some preventative measures that will help you maintain your healthy smile.

Maintaining a Healthy Diet

You know that what you eat is what your body is made up of. Therefore, your body is your temple, and you need to make sure that you get the best dental care for it in order to maintain those teeth. One big step is your diet, and making sure you eat well balanced meals, along with brushing and the other two steps.

These steps alone aren’t enough though. You need to ensure that you can thrive from your dental habits well with your diet by eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, as well as getting plenty of meat. The more your teeth can chew (without overdoing it), the healthier your teeth will be, as it exercises your jaws, and helps to condition your teeth. Cutting things like high amounts of sweets, candies, and sodas can greatly increase the ability to maintain your dental health.

Talk to Your Orthodontist

Make sure you’re openly communicating with your dentist. What does this mean? It doesn’t mean simply that you need to talk to him, but it does mean no matter what, you should openly communicate any problems you have, as well as all other health issues that could affect your overall dental health.

Not only that, if you’re having a toothache, don’t hesitate to tell your dentist right away, as this could lead to further infections later on if they are left untreated. What’s even worse is if you continue to let it go, then you end up in another room filled with dentists, or even the worst-case scenario, the infection can cause actual real-life health problems that go beyond gum disease and gingivitis.

Regular Maintenance is Key

Of course, as you were directed by your dentist, you need to brush your teeth at least twice a day in order to have a healthy smile, as well as flossing, and rinsing at least once a day with antiseptic mouthwash. However, the most important aspect is that when it comes to keeping that healthy smile, there are tricks that you just can’t perform yourself.

Going to a dentist on a regular basis for cleaning and checkups is always necessary. You need to go see him (or her) because they have tools that you don’t have at home to properly remove extra plaque and mineral deposits deeper than your toothbrush and flossing could reach.

Conclusion

Finding dental Fort Lauderdale isn’t that hard, but with some preventative measures, you can actually minimize the amount of trips you may need to take to the dentist, as well as eliminate the necessity to have so many emergency appointments that can result in unwanted extractions, filings, caps, and even more.

