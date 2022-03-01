12 cities in Mid-Atlantic to host World War 2 Warbird Showcase events

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force has announced its Warbird Showcase 2022 Tour Schedule.

World War 2 aircraft will be flying at 12 cities in 6 states as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew them. The public will have the opportunity to purchase warbird rides in all the aircraft.

Restored to almost pristine condition, the warbirds on tour will include a 1945 TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, a 1945 North American B-25 twin-engine twin-tailed bomber Panchito, a 1943 Stinson L-5 Sentinel, and a 1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane.

Warbird rides in any of these aircraft allow the public to sit in the exact same seats as did those of another generation 80 years ago. Many riders are overcome with emotion if their grandfathers or fathers flew in these same type warbirds.

The full tour schedule and advance ticketing for any warbird is available online at www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org . B-25 seats can also be reserved by calling 443-458-8926. Go to www.delawareaviationmuseum.org/damf/warbird_flt-adventures.html for

more information about the B-25 and the flight adventure.

Flight seats not sold in advance will be available for sale on-site at the Warbird Showcase. Warbird Rides are priced to fit every budget ranging from $105 to $1,300 and everything in between. The scheduled warbirds will appear at each event subject to pilot and aircraft availability, maintenance, weather and sufficient advance flight sales.

Several new event programs have been added to this year’s Warbird Showcase tour. A low-key event Saturday, April 23 at the Culpeper Regional Airport will offer the public a chance to “Meet and Greet” the Capital Wing members and pilots as well as purchase Warbird Rides.

Mother’s Day weekend May 7 and 8 at Warrenton will see the debut of “Women and Girls Can Fly!” where those attending can speak with three of our women pilots. One flies the B-25 (and is a retired Southwest Airlines Captain who flew Boing 737s), another flies the Fairchild F24 (and a Falcon 7X jet in her day job), and the third is a student pilot flying a Piper TriPacer.

At the June 3-5 WWII Weekend at Reading, Pa., riders in the TBM Avenger will be flying exactly 80 years to the day of the Battle of Midway where TBM Avengers were heavily involved in that turning point of WWII. And on July 3 those attending the July 4 celebration at Martinsburg, W.Va., Airport will enjoy flybys of the TBM Avenger and Stearman bi-plane as well as fireworks at night.

The Capital Wing and Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation are both non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations and are staffed entirely by volunteers.

For more information, contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com or Webmaster@DelawareAviationMuseum.org.