10th annual United Nations of Comedy Tour coming to The Paramount Theater

Published Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, 7:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The United Nations of Comedy Tour returns to The Paramount Theater for the 10th annual visit on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

Featuring national comedians as seen on HBO, Comedy Central, BET, Late Night with Seth Meyers, HULU, FOX, and more, The United Nations of Comedy is one of the funniest national comedy tours to visit the area and has become one of the area’s most highly anticipated comedy events.

The tour was founded to promote diversity through laughter, purposefully inviting a blend of nationally-recognized comics who bring their own unique voice and style to the stage.

This year’s hysterical lineup includes your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian, Funnyman Skiba, a four-Time BET Comic View Allstar; New York’s own, Liz Miele, as seen on Comedy Central, ASX, and Hulu; Brendan Eyre who has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and Comedy Central; and Antoine Scott from Showtime @ the Apollo and Bill Bellamy’s Who Got Jokes? on TV ONE.

“As we as a society navigate through life during a pandemic, our communities are looking for the best way to return to normal or to create a new one. We need to laugh, and laughing at a shared reality can best be delivered by top-notch comedians. This is what you will receive at the show’s tenth visit to Charlottesville,” stated Ty Cooper, Creative Director of Lifeview Marketing & Visuals.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net and www.unitednationsofcomedy.com, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.