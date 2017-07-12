 jump to example.com

Tips to simplify your divorce

Published Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2017, 8:52 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

divorceDivorce will never be easy, no matter what happens – and how well the spouses agree to terms. Divorces greatly vary one from the next, and it can be difficult to prepare yourself. Simplifying the divorce as much as possible should be your main goal. SplitSimple, a professional Chicago divorce mediation service notes that settling a divorce can often be sidetracked by retribution, anger, and even petty arguments. But if you want to simplify the process, you have to think about the following first.

 

Talk To A Divorce Attorney As Soon As Possible

An attorney needs to be contacted as soon as possible since legal help will surely be needed. The divorce attorney will take your personal needs into account, and will help with the largest part of the entire process. These specialists help in different ways, including the following:

  • Preparing the client for the divorce by letting him/her know everything about all the proceedings.
  • Offering answers to all questions that might be present.
  • Getting a proper dispute resolution.
  • Offering the best asset secure solution.
  • Minimizing mutual obligations.
  • Offering good solutions for temporary custody or child visitations.

In the event the divorce is going to court, the divorce attorney helps with the needed paperwork and conversations with the court.

Keep in mind that if you already have a divorce attorney and you think that you are not properly represented you have the right to sign a new divorce attorney. You choose who is going to help you in court so do not be afraid to be honest. Always work with someone that has your best interest in mind.

 

Talk With Family And Friends

Divorce is much simpler when you have support from your family and friends. You want to talk with all the people that you trust and love. That will offer you the possibility to reduce the stress that you feel. It will simply be a lot easier to cope with the divorce. When you are just locked inside your home and sob, the entire divorce is going to become hard to deal with.  You’ll need to tackle this head-on.

Alternatively, you can join special social groups and focus groups dedicated to people going through divorces. An attorney can help you find such groups if you have no idea how but you can also use the internet to locate them.

 

Mediators Help

We already hinted at mediation above but we should go a little deeper. The divorcing couples may have to make a joint decision about various different things, like what happens with children, businesses, homes and more. Mediators would be able to help out a lot with such difficult decisions because they are neutral parties that guide couples towards a mutual agreement. Mediators are cheaper than courts and are allowed to handle divorce issues and settlements when agreed by both parties involved.

 

Take Care Of Yourself

Last but not least, simplifying the divorce is often just about maintaining a clear, calm mind. Do things that you enjoy and be surrounded by friends. Stopping your life just leads to more stress and the divorce will become much harder to deal with.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Study: Babies born big more likely to become obese children
AAA: Extreme heat can exact toll on drivers, passengers, cars
Rebels rally, stun Harrisonburg, 7-5
MicroHealth to create 65 new jobs in Fairfax County
New way to shut off genes speeds battle against genetic diseases
Metered parking pilot program approved in Charlottesville
Municipal Band of Charlottesville’s 95th Summer Concert Series continues at The Paramount Theater
Virginia women’s basketball adds Amandine Toi to recruiting class
Warner, Cassidy, Bennet, Young push for outcome-based arrangements with drug manufacturers
State Police: Woman assaulted on Interstate 64
Agreement to foster economic development between Virginia, Vietnam
Emmy winning drama Homeland to film in Virginia
ACC has nine selected to 2017 Mackey Award Watch List
McAuliffe announces $150,000 Virginia Tourism Growth Fund investment for Richmond Raceway infield redevelopment
2017 ESPY nominations include six from ACC
Registration for SMAC swim team at the Waynesboro YMCA
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 