Initiative to get ex-offenders back to work soars through the Senate

Senator Scott Surovell’s (D-Mount Vernon) bill, SB817, which adds travel to and from a job interview to the list of purposes for the issuance of a restricted driver’s license, soared through the Senate unanimously.

Said Senator Surovell, “Not only is this a measure that will help get people back to work, it is also a great step towards preventing recidivism. Former criminals who have paid their dues are up against enough barriers as it is when it comes to finding employment. We want these people to find jobs and to be able to support themselves, so it is incumbent upon us to find ways to make it easier for them to rejoin the workforce – not harder – especially as we work to keep them on the right side of the law.”

Said Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), “This is a victory for Virginians who are trying to pick themselves up and dust themselves off. The more we can do to help these people return to work, the less likely they are to slip back into a life of crime. Successful reintegration into the workforce is paramount to that mission. I am proud to stand with my colleagues in support of this initiative.”