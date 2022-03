Youngkin, Miyares announce plan to prosecute fraudulent unemployment claims

Attorney General Jason Miyares has signed an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission to prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia has been inundated with fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. These fraudulent claims are perpetrated through identity theft of innocent Virginians by organized criminal rings.

Under Virginia law, the VEC can request and authorize the Attorney General to represent the VEC in the prosecution of criminal unemployment compensation fraud cases.

“When someone commits fraud against the state, they are stealing from all Virginians. When that fraud impacts our unemployment insurance program, it is especially hurting people in need. I am proud of Attorney General Miyares who will take on this important role of fighting fraud and abuse on behalf of all Virginians,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

“The VEC has asked that I take on this responsibility, and I enthusiastically agreed to the VEC’s request,” Miyares said. “Protecting the Commonwealth from crime is one of my top priorities as attorney general. Fraudulent claims must be prosecuted and fraud on the unemployment fund diverts resources from those who need them most.”

“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to refocus on our customers, the individuals and employers, and get them the resources they need,” said VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth. “Working with the Attorney General’s office, we are increasing our efforts to go after those who are committing fraud and taking from Virginians the benefits they are entitled to receive. This fraudulent activity is frustrating to many Virginians who are already in tough situations, and we are bringing the additional support of the attorney general’s office to hold those committing this crime accountable.”