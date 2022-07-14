Youngkin announces updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for early childhood education
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday updated guidance on quarantine procedures following exposure to COVID-19 in school, child care and camp settings.
The revised guidance outlines that quarantine is no longer routinely recommended after exposure to COVID-19 infected individuals in child care, K-12 schools, and camp settings.
“From the first days of my administration, I have supported parents in making informed decisions for their own families, whom they love and know best,” Youngkin said. “As Virginians continue to return to the office and social settings, the pandemic is disrupting workplaces and family life when entire child care facilities, camps and classrooms shutter in response to as few as two cases. Today marks a shift in my administration’s recommendations to optional quarantine for exposure to COVID-19 in child care and school settings as the severity of the disease decreases.”
View the updated COVID-19 guidance here.