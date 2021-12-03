X2 Comedy Show with special guests Santa & Mrs. Claus

X2 Comedy Show with special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus, a one night only event will take place at Friendly City Dance Room in downtown Harrisonburg on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.

Comedy by JMU Professor Chris Womack, Dawn Davis Womack, Paul Synder and JMU’s New & Improv.’d. The greater Harrisonburg area in the Valley is invited to a special evening of joy and laughter.

X2 Comedy brings in hilarious national, regional, and local touring comedians to entertain people with clean comedy PG-13 shows in the Shenandoah Valley. They have now hosted over 55+ comedy shows for a growing audience who find X2’s brand of entertainment refreshing as well as hilarious.

This year X2 launched a podcast, Virginia Is For Laughers with X2 Comedy, a podcast about all things non-hiking in the Shenandoah Valley. Episode #34, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town! is an interview with Mr. & Mrs. Claus. You can find out what Mrs. Claus does when Santa is out of town; get the real story on the Reindeer Games; find out how Covid affected workshop operations and much, much more.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for all of us and laughter is healing! We’re very much looking forward to lighting up hearts and bringing joy to people at this event,” said Dawn Davis Womack, comedian and founder of X2 Comedy. “It’s a fun night out and after the show you can opt to stay after with Mr. & Mrs. Claus where you can join them for a dance party with the Dance Room’s very own instructors. It’s every exciting, seriously, how often can you say that you danced with Santa & Mrs. Claus?! And she told me that Santa knows how to cut a rug!”

Event details

Saturday, Dec. 11. Show begins at 7p.m.

Friendly City Dance Room, 2 N. Main St., Harrisonburg

Ticket costs $15 for a single and $25 for a couple. Tickets should be purchased in advance at www.friendlycitydanceroom.comlisted under their Highlighted Events.

Hosted by JMU Professor Chris Womack with entertainment from standup comedians Dawn Davis Womack and Paul Synder plus JMU’s New & Improv.’d doing holiday themed improv with suggestions from the audience and special guests Mr. and Mrs. Claus!

For more information contact Dawn Davis Womack: bookx2comedy@gmail.com or 540-560-3356.

