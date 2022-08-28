Wood Ducks shut out FredNats in series finale
After winning the series with Down East last night, the FredNats were shut out by a final of 6-0 today at the hands of the Wood Ducks. The team only managed one hit, belonging to Jared McKenzie in the seventh inning.
Jose Atencio took the loss for Fredericksburg, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing six earned runs. He struck out five. McKenzie and Sammy Infante were the only base runners in the game for the FredNats.
The FredNat bullpen continued to be a bright spot, with Brendan Collins and Holden Powell combining for 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, no walks, and three strikeouts.
The FredNats finish the series with Down East with a 4-2 record, and will start the last home stand of the regular season on Tuesday against the Delmarva Shorebirds at 7:05 p.m.