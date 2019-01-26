Women’s tennis: #21 UVA drops match at #10 Oklahoma State

The No. 21 UVA women’s tennis team (3-1) lost for the first time this season, falling 4-0 at No. 10 Oklahoma State (3-1) in the opening match of a four-team regional as part of the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Virginia will now play No. 18 Illinois (0-1) in the consolation match on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

“I want to first congratulate Oklahoma State on a very well-played match,” said Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary. “I was proud of the way our ladies competed to come back in so many of their second sets after losing some tough first sets. They showed a lot of grit and resilience against a very good team. Right now, it’s about believing we can compete with anyone and building off the way we finished this match. We are looking forward to our opportunity to compete again tomorrow.”

Oklahoma State took the early lead on the Cavaliers, claiming the doubles point with wins on courts three and two, respectively. Virginia’s duo of Hunter Bleser (New Braunfels, Texas) and Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) dropped a 6-2 decision before the tandem of Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) and Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) fell by a score of 6-3.

In singles action, the Cowgirls claimed wins on courts five and two to push out to the 3-0 lead in the overall score. Oklahoma State’s Sofia Blanco defeated the Cavaliers’ Sofia Munera by a score of 6-2, 6-2 before Katerina Stresnakova, the No. 21 singles player nationally, won 6-0, 6-4 over the Virginia freshman, O’Dell.

Oklahoma State then clinched the win with a victory at the top of the lineup as Bunyawi Thamchaiwat defeated Kelley, the No. 32 singles player nationally, by a score of 6-3, 6-3.

No. 10 Oklahoma State 4, No. 21 Virginia 0

Singles

Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (OSU) def. No. 32 Meghan Kelley – 6-3, 6-3 No. 21 Katerina Stresnakova (OSU) def. Amber O’Dell – 6-0, 6-4 Lisa Marie Rioux (OSU) vs. Vivian Glozman – 6-4, 1-3 (unfinished) No. 40 Marina Guinart (OSU) vs. Chloe Gullickson – 6-4, 3-6 (unfinished) No. 73 Sofia Blanco (OSU) def. Sofia Munera – 6-2, 6-2 Catherine Gulihur (OSU) vs. Camille Favero – 6-1, 3-6, 1-1 (unfinished)

Order of Finish: 5, 2, 1

Doubles

No. 28 Sofia Blanco/Catherine Gulihur (OSU) vs. No. 10 Meghan Kelley/Sofia Munera vs. – 5-4 (unf.) Marina Guinart/Lisa Marie Rioux (OSU) def. Chloe Gullickson/Amber O’Dell – 6-3 Tamara Arnold/Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (OSU) def. Hunter Bleser/Vivian Glozman – 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 2