Woman faces multiple charges after pursuit in Rockingham County

Published Friday, Jun. 18, 2021, 10:18 pm

A Quicksburg woman is behind bars on multiple charges after she fled law enforcement on Thursday in Rockingham County.

Virginia State Police have charged Rebecca E. Frost, 34, with one felony count of eluding law enforcement and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. In the City of Harrisonburg, State Police have charged Frost with two felony counts of eluding law enforcement, two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, one felony count of assault on law enforcement, and one felony count of hit and run and one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license.

Frost was also charged with several traffic infractions.

VSP initiated the traffic stop at approximately 6:45 p.m. as a 2001 Hyundai Accent was traveling east at 700 block of Port Republic Road in the City of Harrisonburg. The violation was for improper registration.

The driver initially pulled over, but quickly took off, and the pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued through the JMU campus onto Interstate 81 in Rockingham. The Hyundai was eventually contained on Route 340 just north of the Miller Coors Plant.

Frost was taken into custody and transported to Rockingham Regional Jail and held without bond.

Frost struck a state police cruiser during the pursuit. No troopers were injured during the course of the pursuit.

The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

