Wofford scores eight in third, rolls to big win in Game 1 at VMI, 19-2

Published Thursday, May. 19, 2022, 10:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Wofford scored 11 runs combined in the second and third innings and went on for a 19-2 victory Thursday at VMI in a Southern Conference game.

Lawson Hill went 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBI for the Terriers (38-14-1/14-4-1), who clinched the #1 seed in the upcoming Southern Conference Tournament with the win. Ryan Galanie was 3-for-6 with a triple, two home runs, three runs and three RBI. Matthew Marchal threw six scoreless innings for the win, allowing just four hits and one walk.

Will Knight went 2-for-4 for VMI and Cole Garrett doubled and walked. The Keydets got on the scoreboard in the seventh when Trey Morgan doubled home Justin Nase and a Zac Morris single and Wofford error plated Morgan.

Ty Swaim, Jacob Mustain, Sebastian Silva and Nase also had hits for VMI (16-37/6-13).

The two teams will meet again Friday at 2 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...