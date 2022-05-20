Wofford scores eight in third, rolls to big win in Game 1 at VMI, 19-2
Wofford scored 11 runs combined in the second and third innings and went on for a 19-2 victory Thursday at VMI in a Southern Conference game.
Lawson Hill went 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBI for the Terriers (38-14-1/14-4-1), who clinched the #1 seed in the upcoming Southern Conference Tournament with the win. Ryan Galanie was 3-for-6 with a triple, two home runs, three runs and three RBI. Matthew Marchal threw six scoreless innings for the win, allowing just four hits and one walk.
Will Knight went 2-for-4 for VMI and Cole Garrett doubled and walked. The Keydets got on the scoreboard in the seventh when Trey Morgan doubled home Justin Nase and a Zac Morris single and Wofford error plated Morgan.
Ty Swaim, Jacob Mustain, Sebastian Silva and Nase also had hits for VMI (16-37/6-13).
The two teams will meet again Friday at 2 p.m.