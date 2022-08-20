Winn shines in Double-A debut for Richmond with five scoreless frames
Casey Schmitt’s four-hit performance and a strong Double-A debut for Keaton Winn highlighted an 8-4 win for the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Friday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (54-57, 14-28) notched 11 total hits against the Rumble Ponies (42-69, 14-28) and posted three runs in both the first and sixth innings.
Richmond surged to a 3-0 advantage in the first inning with three hits and six baserunners against Oscar Rojas (Loss, 0-1). Shane Matheny led off the frame with a single and later scored on a Binghamton throwing error. Tristan Peters laced an RBI single and Schmitt lined a base hit up the middle that scored Peters from second base.
Schmitt ended the night 4-for-5, tying a career-high in hits, with a double and an RBI.
Riley Mahan moved the Flying Squirrels ahead, 4-0, in the third inning with a sacrifice fly. Brandon Martorano lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth to give Richmond a five-run advantage.
With two outs in the sixth inning, Martorano blasted a two-run homer to left field and Carter Aldrete followed with an RBI double to increase the Richmond lead to 8-0. Martorano has homered in back-to-back games and has totaled 10 overall this year.
Binghamton plated two runs in the seventh off back-to-back RBI singles by Matt Winaker and Wyatt Young to make it a six-run game at 8-2.
The Rumble Ponies made it an 8-4 game in the eighth inning with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly.
In his Double-A debut, Winn (Win, 1-0) tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Cole Waites worked around a leadoff walk and a double with three strikeouts in a scoreless top of the ninth.
The Flying Squirrels will host Grateful Fans Night with classic jam band tunes at The Diamond. Plus, tie-dye jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond. In-Your-Face Fireworks will follow after the game presented by Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond. Gates open at 5 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:05.
Right-hander Ofelky Peralta (0-0, 8.53) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Alex Valverde (1-5, 6.02) for Binghamton.
